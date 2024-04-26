NHRC Participates in Seminar on Enhancing Cooperation in Combatting Human Trafficking

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), represented by HE Secretary-General of the Committee Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali, participated in a seminar organized by the Saudi Human Rights Commission in Riyadh on enhancing cooperation in combating human trafficking crimes. The seminar reviewed legislative, institutional frameworks, and procedures aimed at combating human trafficking crimes, as well as how to benefit from best international practices and experiences, and the challenges facing countries in combating human trafficking crimes and addressing them. On the sidelines of the seminar, HE Al Jamali met with HE President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al Twaijri, where the two parties discussed avenues for mutual cooperation through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Committee and the Commission, with the aim of holding national and regional events and activities to protect and promote human rights. Source: Qatar News Agency