Occupation forces demolish a school east of Bethlehem

A number of Palestinians were injured on Sunday as the occupation forces stormed Bayt Ta’mar town, east of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

“The occupation forces, accompanied by military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the village, cordoned off Tahadi 5 School, closed the area completely, and opened fire and poison gas bombs at the Palestinians, which led to the injury of a number of them, before demolishing the school and seizing its contents,” Bassam Jabr, the Director of Education in Bethlehem, told WAFA news agency.

He pointed out that the school houses about 60 students from the first to the fourth grade, and it was demolished in 2017 before it was rebuilt in the same year.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency