Oman, Brunei Discuss Enhancing Economic Cooperation

Doha: The 4th Omani-Brunei Joint Committee meeting was held in Oman on Monday to discuss means of enhancing bilateral cooperation relations in the economic, investment, and cultural fields. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Omani side was chaired by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Saleh Said Massan. The Brunei side was led by Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Dr. Hajah May Fa'ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin.

The discussions focused on identifying potential areas for investment and economic partnership. Both parties expressed a commitment to foster cultural exchanges to enhance understanding and cooperation. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to pave the way for future engagements and agreements between Oman and Brunei.