Lebanese President Stresses Need for Withdrawal of Israeli Occupation Army from South of Country

Beirut: Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun has stressed the need for the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from southern Lebanon on February 18, within the extended period after the ceasefire agreement on November 27.

According to Qatar News Agency, in a speech during the first session of the Lebanese government, President Aoun highlighted the necessity to address the current pressing issues. These include the general budget, municipal and mayoral elections, and the implementation of Resolution 1701, while emphasizing the need for the Israeli withdrawal on February 18, despite the existing challenges.

For his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed that the current period is not suitable for political disagreements, emphasizing the importance of transparency in the ministries’ work.

On February 8, it was announced the formation of the Lebanese government headed by Nawaf Salam, consisting of 24 ministers.