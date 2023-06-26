On anniversary of liberating Quneitra, people of occupied Golan determined to achieve full liberation

On June 26th 1974, the Late founder leader, Hafez al-Assad, hoisted the Syrian flag in liberated Quneitra and that came to crown the sacrifices made by the Syrian army and people in October Liberation War.On the anniversary of hoisting Syrian flag ove…

On June 26th 1974, the Late founder leader, Hafez al-Assad, hoisted the Syrian flag in liberated Quneitra and that came to crown the sacrifices made by the Syrian army and people in October Liberation War.

On the anniversary of hoisting Syrian flag over Quneitra, people in occupied Golan affirmed their steadfastness in confronting the repressive and arbitrary acts of Israeli occupation against them, stressing adherence to their Syrian Arab identity, and their confidence in restoring every inch of occupied Syrian Golan to the homeland and that the Israeli occupation will be defeated.

They noted that the anniversary comes this year, while people of occupied Syrian Golan are facing the Zionist war machine that is trying to seize thousands of dunums of agricultural lands in order to build wind turbines on them under the pretext of generating electricity from wind energy, but their real goal is to usurp their lands.

They stressed that just as the Late founder leader raised Syria’s flag in Quneitra, President Bashar al-Assad will also raise the Syrian flag in the sky of Golan.

One of the citizens said that after the great victories over against terrorists who waged a war against Syria, raising of the Syrian flag over the entire Golan will be achieved soon, asserting that people of occupied Golan are adherent to their Syrian Arab identity and their belonging to the homeland.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency