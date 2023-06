Terrorist organizations in Idleb city targeted, with mortars and drones, Jourin town and its vicinity in al-Ghab Plain, Hama countryside, a source at Hama Police Command told SANA.The attack caused only material damage, according to the source.Earlier…

The attack caused only material damage, according to the source.

Earlier, on June 22th, a drone attack by those terrorist groups targeted the residential areas in the village of Salhab, Hama with two bombs, killing a woman and a child and injuring three others.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency