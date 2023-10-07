One Palestinian Killed, Others Injured After Israeli Airstrikes Launched on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Saturday on the Al Shejaeya neighborhood to the east of Gaza City, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring many others, some of them seriously injured.

Israeli warplanes unleashed a barrage of missiles on the eastern area of the neighborhood, causing widespread destruction and chaos. The strikes led to the tragic death of at least one Palestinian civilian and left many others wounded, according to Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

At least eight Palestinians have been killed and many others injured since early morning Saturday in a series of Israeli aerial and artillery attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Source: Qatar News Agency