Palestine Calls for International Investigation into Death of Young Man Shot by Occupation

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates held the Israeli entity fully and directly responsible for the execution crime it committed in the town of Sebastia in the northern occupied West Bank, which resulted in the death of Fawzi Makhalfeh, and the injury and arrest of his colleague.

In a statement Friday, the ministry called for an international investigation into this execution crime, and for the criminals and those behind them to be brought to justice.

This crime was considered an extension of the occupation's targeting of the town of Sebastia, its citizens, and its archaeological area, in light of the facilities granted by the entity's government to its soldiers to shoot at Palestinians, dealing with them as targets for shooting, training, and killing them in cold blood.

The ministry affirmed that the conflicting accounts of the occupation regarding the circumstances of the crime of executing the boy violated evidence of lying and an attempt to justify it.

The young man Makhalfeh was killed, and his colleague was injured when, last night, the occupation soldiers opened fire at a car they were traveling in in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Source: Qatar News Agency