Meteorology Department Expects Hot Weather, Warns of Poor Horizontal Visibility

Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be misty to foggy at fist at places becomes hot daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at first at places.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at times with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be Northwesterly - Northeasterly 05 - 15 KT gusting to 25 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be Northeasterly - Northwesterly 05 - 15 KT.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers, decreasing to 02 kilometers or less at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max Messaid : 07:45 12:43 : 30 Wakrah: 20:34 07:59 12:22 04:20 ---- Doha: 19:22 06:01 12:32 02:55 32 Al Khor: 19:01 06:17 12:06 02:39 32 Ruwais 19:45 08:11 14:02 02:13 31 Dukhan: 13:28 00:50 19:33 07:09 29 Sunrise: 04:56 LT Sunset: 18:24 LT

Source: Qatar News Agency