Palestinian Foreign Ministry: International failure is encouraging Israel to commit its crimes

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that international failure is what encourages the Israeli occupation to commit crimes, stressing that Palestinian people today look forward to the South Africa's hearing before the International Court of Justice in the lawsuit it filed against 'Israel' for committing genocide crimes in Gaza Strip, considering it a historical event and it is time for justice to win. 'Israel continues its crimes as a result of not taking practical steps to hold it accountable, in addition to the complicity of some countries in committing the crime of genocide through its veto and supplying (Israel) with various types of weapons and political support instead of assuming its responsibilities in preventing and punishing the perpetration of the crime of genocide',Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Foreign Ministry called on all countries that support the principles of international law to support South Africa and its step before the International Court of Justice. Source : Syrian Arab News Agency