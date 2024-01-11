Occupation forces arrest 16 Palestinians in the West Bank

Israeli occupation forces arrested on Thursday 16 Palestinians in the West Bank. Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces stormed into the city of Jenin and its camp from all directions, raided houses and arrested 16 Palestinians, while the occupation bulldozers destroyed the infrastructure in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin. On Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians during their raids on the towns of Abu Dis in Jerusalem, Silwad in Ramallah, Anabta in Tulkarm, and Beita in Nablus. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency