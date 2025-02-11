Palestinian Man Succumbed to His Wounds by Israeli Occupation Forces’ Bullets Northeast of Hebron

Hebron: A young Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron city, the West Bank.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported, quoting medical sources, that a young man was injured by live bullets during the occupation forces’ storming of the town, and was subsequently transferred to Al Ahli Hospital in Hebron city, where his injury was described as serious, and his death was later announced.

The raids and arrests in the West Bank have escalated since the start of the war of extermination on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, significantly in various governorates, and have affected many areas and thousands of young men, to constitute the most prominent tools of the “collective punishment policy” against the Palestinians in the West Bank.