People’s Assembly: Raising Syrian flag in Quneitra in 1974 is an important milestone in life of Syrians

People’s Assembly stressed that the 26th of June 1974 was an important milestone in life of the proud Syrian people, and a basic premise in the march of liberating the usurped territories, as the late leader Hafez al-Assad raised Syrian Arab flag in the sky of liberated Quneitra, as the brutal Zionist occupation was defeated.

The Assembly said in a statement on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of raising the Syrian flag, that it recalled a heroic history written by Syrian Army in the face of Zionist enemy, as it was forced to withdraw by the soldiers who formed a unique example in addition to their ability to achieve victory and defeat aggression.

The Assembly added that the people of occupied Syrian Golan resisted and are still resisting Zionist practices with determination to liberate and reject all attempts to annex , the latest of which was the popular uprising in the face of the scheme to annex thousands of agricultural dunams from lands of Golan people to establish giant turbines.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency