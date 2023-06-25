Meteorology Department Warns of Strong Winds

Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hot to very hot with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind daytime.Offshore, it will be slig…

Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hot to very hot with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind daytime.

Offshore, it will be slightly dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 27 KT at places daytime.

Offshore will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 27 KT at places daytime.

Visibility will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at places daytime.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT, rising to 5 FT at times.

Offshore will be 3 - 6 FT, rising to 8 FT at times.

Tide times and temperatures are as follows: Area High Tide Low Tide Max Messaid 09:59 - 22:17 07:55 - 45 Wakrah 22:14 - 06:38 - 44 Doha 07:54 - 21:14 05:04 - 44 Al Khor 08:10 - 20:43 04:29 - 13:51 45 Ruwais 10:06 - 21:25 03:48 - 15:48 37 Dukhan 02:39 - 15:24 08:58 - 21:31 38 Sunrise: 04:45 LT Sunset: 18: 27 LT.

Source: Qatar News Agency