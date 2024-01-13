Planting more than 32 thousand hectares of wheat in Hama province

Hama, 32,032 hectares of wheat were planted out of the total planned for the current season, amounting to 55,541 hectares, under supervision of the General Authority for Forest Management and Development in Hama province. 'The area planted with irrigated wheat reached 30,967 hectares, compared to the planting of 1,065 hectares with rain-fed wheat', Director of Plant Wealth at the General Authority for Forest Management and Development, Engineer Wafiq Zarouf told SANA reporter. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency