Polish opera singer Zamara performs on the stage of Opera House in Damascus

Damascus, Polish opera singer Dominika Zamara performed to the Syrian audience through an opera evening hosted by Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts (Damascus Opera House). Accompanied by the musician Agiad Mansour, Zamara performed a variety of classical musical works of international composers such as Viva Lave, Chopin, Arnestoud Curtis, Francisco P and Lo Tosti. In a statement to SANA reporter, Zamara expressed her great happiness for being in Syria, and said that Syria is rich in culture and music Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

