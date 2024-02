Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces arrested 12 Palestinians on Sunday in several areas of the West Bank. The occupation forces stormed villages and towns in Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, and Bethlehem, attacked the Palestinians and arrested 12 of them, Wafa News Agency stated on Sunday. Palestinian Prisoners Club said on Saturday that the number of prisoners in the West Bank has reached since October 7th up to 7,210. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency