Popularity: Any American or British forces will be treated as occupation forces

Gaza: The Popular Front warned Britain or any other country against deploying any forces on the land or coast of the Gaza Strip, stressing that these forces will be treated as occupation forces, and will be legitimate targets for the resistance. The Front added in a statement, "The Palestinian people will not forget the major crime committed by Britain against the Palestinian people, with its major contribution to the establishment of Israel, after issuing the ill-fated Balfour Declaration, and its continuation to this day in supporting the occupation and its crimes. Therefore, the Palestinian people will deal with Britain as a hostile party and a force." occupation". The Front explained that Britain's justifications for deploying these forces to help deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through a new sea corridor, according to what was published by the British Broadcasting Corporation, is a lie that does not deceive anyone, and it is a justification for the permanent presence of military forces on the ground f or malicious colonial goals and to protect the security of the occupation, which is a lie. The people and their resistance are well aware of it. At the conclusion of its statement, the Front pledged that the resistance would confront any presence or interference from any invading state or military force under humanitarian and relief names, stressing that whoever wants to provide relief to the Palestinian people must press to stop the aggression, break the siege, and bring in relief aid through the official crossings in the Gaza Strip and under Palestinian management and supervision Source: Maan News Agency