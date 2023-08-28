President al-Assad issues decree amending several provisions of Income Tax law

President Bashar al-Assad issued om Modnay Legislative Decree No. 30 for the year 2023 amending articles and adding others to Income Tax Law No. 24 for the year 2003 and its amendments.The most important amendments are reducing the tax rate on salary a…

President Bashar al-Assad issued om Modnay Legislative Decree No. 30 for the year 2023 amending articles and adding others to Income Tax Law No. 24 for the year 2003 and its amendments.

The most important amendments are reducing the tax rate on salary and wages, reducing the tax on lump- sum payment, raising the minimum exemption from it, and linking it directly with the minimum wage specified for workers in the public sector as of the beginning of this September.

In addition to reducing the income tax rate for taxpayers of commercial and non-commercial professions and crafts, and reducing the income tax for tourism establishments to 2% instead of 2.5%.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency