President of Somalia Announces Official Launch of New Constitution

Doha: Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the official implementation of the country's new constitution.

According to Qatar News Agency, speaking during National Youth Day celebrations, President Mohamud stated that the separation between parliament and the federal government would soon take effect. He also noted that the current government's term is set to conclude on May 15, 2027.

Somalia's parliament had approved the constitutional amendments in March 2024 through a majority vote. These amendments include transforming the system of government from a parliamentary system to a presidential one, alongside introducing direct universal suffrage.

With these changes, the president will now be elected directly by the citizens instead of by parliament, and the presidential term will be extended from four to five years. Additionally, the amendments empower the president with the authority to appoint and dismiss the prime minister.

The reforms also establish a three-party political system, moving away from the longstanding clan-based power-sharing model. Furthermore, the number of members in the federal electoral commission will increase to 18.