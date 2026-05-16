17-Language Interpretation Service Launched for Pilgrims at Two Holy Mosques

Mecca: The Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has activated simultaneous interpretation at the Two Holy Mosques. The move is intended to enhance the religious and awareness services provided to pilgrims, enabling them to benefit from the guidelines available in their various languages.

According to Qatar News Agency, the initiative will enrich the faith and knowledge experience of pilgrims, as the program promptly offers awareness and guidance content as well as inquiries in 17 international languages through state-of-the-art technologies that rely on fast voice and text processing.

Ultimately, this initiative will help facilitate communication with pilgrims from a variety of nationalities and cultures, in addition to helping convey Sharia and guidance messages more clearly and accurately inside the Two Holy Mosques.