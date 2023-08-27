Presidential decrees granting compensation of work nature to permanent and contract workers

President Bashar al-Assad issued the decree No.27 granting compensation of the work nature by 50% of the monthly salary at the date of starting work for engineers, veterinarians, geologists and geophysicists, whether permanent or contract workers.Presi…

President Bashar al-Assad issued the decree No.27 granting compensation of the work nature by 50% of the monthly salary at the date of starting work for engineers, veterinarians, geologists and geophysicists, whether permanent or contract workers.

President al-Assad also issued the decree No.28 stipulating for granting radiology, anesthesia and prosthetic technicians of the permanent or contract workers at the hospitals affiliated to the Ministers of Defense, Interior, Higher Education and Health, a compensation of the work nature by 50% of the monthly salary.

President al-Assad issued the decree No. 29 stipulating for amending Article No.106 of Syrian Airlines Employees Law issued by Decree No. 35 for the year 1979.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency