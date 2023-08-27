“Made in Syria” exhibition kicks off in Tartous with participation of 40 companies

The activities of “ made in Syria “ exhibition started on Sunday in Tartous province with participation of about 40 local companies from different provinces.The exhibition is held by the Tartous Chamber of commerce and industry and Damascus Chamber of …

The exhibition is held by the Tartous Chamber of commerce and industry and Damascus Chamber of industry with cooperation with Damascus countryside Chamber of Commerce.

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and the Ministry took the decision to hold marketing festivals for stationery, school supplies, materials and other commodities, to provide the best possible in light of the difficult living situations, minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Mohsen Abdel Karim said in a statement.

The exhibition will last till 2nd of next September.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency