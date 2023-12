Doha, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HH Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of HH Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Source: Qatar News Agency