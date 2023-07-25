Project to construct 131 units at Salman Town to start late this year, Housing Minister

Works on constructing 131 units at the Salman Town is expected to start late this year, said Housing and Urban Minister Amna bint Ahmed Alromaihi.She announced that the ministry has already started the first steps of the project, which will be implem…

Works on constructing 131 units at the Salman Town is expected to start late this year, said Housing and Urban Minister Amna bint Ahmed Alromaihi.

She announced that the ministry has already started the first steps of the project, which will be implemented in partnership with the private sector through the Government Land Development Rights Programme.

She pledged to step up work to implement the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to expand the programme.

She revealed that the ministry is currently focusing on implementing eight additional projects under the programme, following the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister last month, in addition to building 280 other units in Khalifa Town.

The minister made the statement as she inspected the location allocated to construct 131 units in Salman Town in partnership with the private sector in addition to the construction of residential apartment buildings.

She noted the success of the first trial phase of the Government Land Development Rights Programme, adding that 93% of the Suhail real estate project, which includes 132 units, have already been sold out in a record time.

The ministry is also coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure the availability of the required building permits and all necessary basic infrastructure at the project sites, she said.

Source: Bahrain News Agency