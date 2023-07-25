National Cyber Security Centre signs MoU with Amazon Web Server

Deputy President for Cyber Operations at the National Cyber Security Centre Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and Director-Manager of Amazon Web, Eng Naif Alanazi signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity in cloud computing.The MoU c…

Deputy President for Cyber Operations at the National Cyber Security Centre Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and Director-Manager of Amazon Web, Eng Naif Alanazi signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity in cloud computing.

The MoU comes within the framework of cybersecurity coordination in line with digital transformation in vital sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On the sidelines of the signing, the centre highlighted its services and initiatives related to cloud computing.

Source: Bahrain News Agency