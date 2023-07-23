Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukraine’s counteroffensive, launched by Kiev forces against the Russian army forces, has failed.This came during Putin’s meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks in St Petersb…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukraine’s counteroffensive, launched by Kiev forces against the Russian army forces, has failed.

This came during Putin’s meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks in St Petersburg on Sunday.

TASS news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying “There is no counteroffensive.”

Putin replied: “It exists, but it has failed.”

Putin noted that the Russian army destroyed a record number of Western equipment over the last day.

The Russian and Belarusian presidents are holding talks in Petersburg, during which they will discuss the development of the Russian-Belarusian relations.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency