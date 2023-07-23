Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Facilities Producing Drone Boats Near Odessa

The Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.“Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group…

The Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using uncrewed boats, as well as on places where they were being manufactured in the vicinity of the city of Odessa. Foreign mercenaries were present at the affected facilities,” the ministry said.

All targets chosen for the strike were destroyed, the ministry added.

Ukraine attempted to advance over the past day in the directions of Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Zaporozhye, the ministry said.

The Russian forces repulsed 14 Ukrainian offensive attempts in the direction of Donetsk, with Ukrainian losses totaling 370 troops, six armored combat vehicles and other weaponry. A total of six Ukrainian offensive attempts were repulsed in the direction of Krasny Liman, with Ukraine losing over 130 troops and 18 units of equipment.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Ukraine attempted to advance three times in the past day, losing over 160 people, seven Leopard tanks and 15 armored vehicles, including 10 Bradleys, the ministry added.

Ukraine also lost around 90 people in the Kupyansk and Kherson directions.

A total of 28 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the DPR, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kharkov region and the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency