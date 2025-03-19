Qatar Foundation Launches Ramadan Initiative for Girls’ Educational and Self-Development Growth

Doha: Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) has implemented the “Nafs and Jamal” program, an initiative aimed at enhancing the educational and self-development experiences of girls aged 11 to 15 during Ramadan. Held every Friday throughout the holy month, the program aimed to provide a meaningful experience by integrating learning, self-growth, and cultural engagement.

According to Qatar News Agency, the program took place at the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, a QF member known for offering religious, developmental, and social programs for women. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from young girls who engaged in a profound educational and spiritual journey. They gained insights into human and Islam-based values through an approach inspired by Quranic teachings and the Sunnah.

Participants delved into the concept of inner and outer beauty through interactive activities, artistic expression, and reflective exercises designed to increase self-awareness. They also engaged in community-driven initiatives, which promoted Islamic values and strengthened the spirit of generosity and social responsibility.

Program Director at Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, Ameena Ahmadi, commented on the program: “We are proud to collaborate with ‘Mukhayamna’ on the Ramadan program ‘Nafs and Jamal.’ Passing down knowledge across generations and strengthening community bonds is fundamental to our mission.” She noted that the program provided girls with valuable opportunities to develop skills, boost confidence, and foster a sense of belonging through educational and developmental activities, deepening their understanding of religious and community values.

Ahmadi further emphasized the importance of this collaboration in connecting the younger generation with religious and community values. She highlighted the significance of working alongside entities with similar visions and utilizing the expertise of qualified educators to achieve the program’s educational objectives.