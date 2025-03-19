Two Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces’ Gunfire near Nablus

Nablus: Two Palestinians Wednesday sustained injuries from Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in the Madama village and Beit Furik town, located to the south and east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus respectively.

According to Qatar News Agency, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported local sources as saying that the occupying forces ransacked several houses in Madama and interrogated villagers while firing barrages of concussion and tear gas canisters.

They added that a convoy of occupation forces’ vehicles stormed Beit Furik simultaneously while firing live ammunition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its medics provided first aid treatment to two casualties, who were injured by Israeli army live ammunition in Beit Furik.