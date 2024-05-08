Qatar Handball Team to Play Two Friendlies against Bahrain and Egypt

Doha: Qatar handball team will play two friendlies against Bahraini and Egyptian teams in Cairo. The two friendly matches will be held during the international break in which teams prepare for the upcoming events. The Qatari team will play in the first match against Bahrain on Friday, while its second match will be against Egypt on Sunday. Qatar squad for the two matches includes 18 players: Mustafa Heiba, Allaedine Berrached, Abd Al Rahman Tariq, Hamdi Ayed, Mirza Kapic, Mernce Kercho, Nidal Mustafa, Youssef Ali, Bilal Lepenica, Eldar Memisevic, Ameen Zakkar, Amin Quhis, Wajdi Ibrahim, Yassine Sami, Zarko Markovic, Marwan Sassi, Frankis Carol, and Rafael Capote. Source: Qatar News Agency