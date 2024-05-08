QSL Announces Winners of April Awards

Doha: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) announced the winners of the Best of the Month awards for April, 2024, in the 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League. The awards are for Best Under-23 Player, Best Coach and Best Player. In a statement, QSL said that the choices were made based on the decision of an expert committee managing football development in QSL. Younes El Hannach of Al Shamal was named Best Under-23 Player. Umm Salal coach Patrice Carteron won the Best Coach award. Kenji Gorre of Umm Salal captured the Best Player award. As part of the action plan to increase the level of competition and provide enjoyable, high-quality competitive football, the committee also selected Best Save, Best Goal and Best XI for the month of April, 2024. Shehab Ellethy, Al Duhail goalkeeper, made the Best Save during their Week 20 match against Al Sadd (27th minute). Mohamed Benyettou, Al Wakrah forward, scored the Best Goal during their match against Al Gharafa in Week 21 (52nd minute). Best XI included: Fahad Younis (Al Rayyan), Shogo Taniguchi (Al Rayyan), Andre Amaro (Al Rayyan), Younes El Hannash (Al Shamal), Mohammed Al Naimi (Al Markhiya), Marco Verratti (Al Arabi), Younes Belhanda (Al Shamal), Roger Guedes (Al Rayyan), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Kenji Gorre (Umm Salal), Yohan Boli (Qatar SC). Source: Qatar News Agency