Qatar National Cement Company's profit for the first half of 2023 declined 8.9%, to QR 101,273,000 in comparison to Net Profit QR 111,195,000 for the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR 0.155 as of June 30, 2023 versus EPS QR 0.170 for the same period in 2022. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency