Iraq Achieves over $8 Billion from Oil Sales in July

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said Tuesday that the overall volume of crude oil exports reached 106,755,169 barrels, bringing in $8.293 billion in income.
In a statement, the ministry added that 105,487,610 barrels of crude oil were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq in total during July, while 922,755 barrels were exported from al-Qayyarah field in Nineveh Governorate.
The daily average export rate stood at 3,444,000 barrels per day, with an average price of $77.69 per barrel, it said. (QNA)
Source: Qatar News Agency