Iraq Achieves over $8 Billion from Oil Sales in July

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said Tuesday that the overall volume of crude oil exports reached 106,755,169 barrels, bringing in $8.293 billion in income.In a statement, the ministry added that 105,487,610 barrels of crude oil were exported from oil field…

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said Tuesday that the overall volume of crude oil exports reached 106,755,169 barrels, bringing in $8.293 billion in income.

In a statement, the ministry added that 105,487,610 barrels of crude oil were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq in total during July, while 922,755 barrels were exported from al-Qayyarah field in Nineveh Governorate.

The daily average export rate stood at 3,444,000 barrels per day, with an average price of $77.69 per barrel, it said. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency