Qatar Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Support at Taawon General Assembly Meeting

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the annual General Assembly meeting of the Taawon Welfare Association on Saturday via videoconferencing. HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

According to Qatar News Agency, in her speech at the meeting, Dr. Al Misnad referred to the directive issued in 2023 by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to provide medical treatment for 1,500 wounded Palestinians and sponsor 3,000 orphans from the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The Minister expressed her pleasure in participating alongside distinguished Palestinian national figures who have supported and led the Association over the past 42 years.

She commended their role in advancing the capabilities of the Palestinian people, preserving their heritage and identity, and supporting their culture, all while upholding institutional values such as national commitment and independence. Dr. Al Misnad reiterated Qatar's firm stance regarding the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the necessity of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Dr. Al Misnad highlighted Qatar's ongoing support for the Palestinian people through its institutions and international presence, noting that despite ongoing aggression and displacement, Qatar remains steadfast in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. She affirmed Qatar's continuous support, particularly for the most affected groups, including children, women, the sick, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

In her remarks, she underscored the contribution of Qatari institutions, particularly the Qatar Fund for Development, in establishing strategic partnerships with the Taawon Welfare Association since 2015, particularly in social care for orphans. Concluding her speech, Dr. Al Misnad praised the Taawon Welfare Association as a national institution that safeguards the interests of the homeland through expertise and dedication, ensuring continuity and sustainability in support of the Palestinian people while adhering to their principles and core values.