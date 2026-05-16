Qatar Strengthens Global Digital Leadership on World Telecommunication Day

Doha: Global disparities in internet access are presenting an escalating challenge to international efforts aimed at promoting equality and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as gaps in digital accessibility persist across different social demographics and nations.

According to Qatar News Agency, the issue takes center stage on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, observed annually on May 17. The 2026 theme, "Digital Lifelines: Strengthening Resilience in a Connected World," underscores the critical role of digital infrastructure as a foundational pillar supporting vital services and bolstering societal resilience in an increasingly connected world.

Against this backdrop, the international observance serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect the digital technologies that underpin essential societal functions and critical infrastructure. Experts note this can be achieved through a comprehensive framework agreed upon by all United Nations member states. Such a framework would define common parameters for digital trust and security within a shared vision for digital cooperation rooted in universal values.

Within this framework, international organizations and telecommunications experts are calling for the reinforcement of digital lifelines to ensure a more interconnected and resilient world. As reliance on secure communication networks grows, these lifelines-comprising terrestrial networks, submarine cables, satellites, and data systems-now form the core infrastructure of modern societies and economies.

Conversely, despite the benefits of digital technologies, the potential for misuse remains high. Rogue actors can bypass laws and violate human rights through unauthorized access to personal data and the deployment of surveillance technologies. This risk has prompted widespread calls to place human rights at the center of regulatory frameworks and legislation.

"Digital technology is shaping history," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. "But it also raises profound questions about the human future, human rights, equality, and security in our societies."

Guterres added that addressing these challenges depends on the ability of diverse stakeholders to work collectively to maximize the benefits of technology while mitigating its risks and negative applications.

On a national level, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology continues to advance a strategic vision aimed at positioning the country as a global leader in digital transformation.

Through a series of initiatives, Qatar has established itself among the world's most digitally advanced nations. The country's strategy relies on a robust infrastructure integrated with cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Furthermore, the ministry also focuses on digital literacy and cybersecurity, aiming to ensure that all members of society can engage safely across digital platforms, fostering a secure and inclusive digital environment.

Speaking on the importance of the digital sector and the practical implications of its deployment, Director of the Digital Innovation Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Eman Al Kuwari, said digital innovation constitutes a central pillar in the country's efforts to develop a knowledge-based digital economy, in line with the foundations of the Digital Agenda 2030, which aims to contribute QR 40 billion to the non-oil economy and generate 26,000 jobs.

In remarks to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Kuwari said the ministry is implementing this transformation through integrated pillars: advancing the performance of vital sectors by expanding the use of artificial intelligence, and enabling a nationally connected innovation ecosystem linked to global markets and systems.

Al Kuwari added that the ministry has strengthened strategic partnerships with major technology companies, including Microsoft, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Scale AI, while also deepening cooperation with the private and academic sectors through digital transformation offices across several key industries.

Al Kuwari noted that one of the most significant achievements in entrepreneurship has been the inclusion of more than 521 startups in the Digital Incubation Center, with those companies securing more than QR 747 million in funding. She added that startups from 78 countries have also been attracted to Qatar, generating revenues exceeding QR 670 million. She said the 2030 Digital Agenda had received recognition from the United Nations as one of the leading international practices in digital transformation.

For her part, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at MCIT, Duha Al Buhendi, said the ministry is committed to fostering a more digitally prepared society through investment in digital skills development and strengthening national capabilities to meet the demands of the digital future.

Al Buhendi told QNA that the ministry is developing initiatives and programs targeting various segments of society to enhance digital readiness and align skills with labor market needs.

She said one of the ministry's most prominent initiatives is the Qatar Digital Academy, which delivered more than 330 training programs last year, benefiting over 5,700 employees from more than 90 entities, in partnership with 17 global technology providers.

She added that initiatives such as Studio 5 and the digital safety project Safe Space have contributed to promoting digital awareness and fostering a culture of innovation and online safety among children, youth, parents, and teachers.

Qatar ranks first globally in the Digital Accessibility Rights Evaluation (DARE) Index for 2020, issued by the Global Initiative for Inclusive ICTs, known as G3ict, which tracks countries' progress in making information and communications technology accessible to all, in line with Article 9 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Qatar also ranked first globally in internet penetration, with a rate of 99 percent in 2021, according to the "Digital 2021: Global Overview Report," issued by Hootsuite, which covered more than 230 countries and territories. In addition, the country ranked third in the Arab world in the 2023 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index (GEMS).

In the same context, Qatar placed third among Arab countries in the 2023 ICT Development Index, which covered 169 countries and is based on 10 indicators measuring universal and meaningful connectivity as well as the quality of internet access.

In terms of achievements, Qatar received the World Summit Award for Arabic digital content through the government portal Hukoomi in the category of e-government and open data in 2011 and 2013. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology also received ISO/IEC 27001 certification in 2018 following an assessment of information security systems in shared government services.

In 2020, the ministry received the "Champion" award from the World Summit on the Information Society for the Safe Space platform in the category of "Building Confidence and Security in the Use of ICTs."

In 2021, the TASMU platform won a World Summit Awards award in the category of "Government and Citizen Engagement," selected among 40 winners from nearly 800 nominations representing more than 100 countries.