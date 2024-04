Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by $1.22 to reach $91.43 per barrel in trading yesterday, Friday, compared to $90.21 in trading Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said today. In global markets, Brent crude futures rose $0.52 to reach $91.17 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 32 cents to reach $86.91. Source: Qatar News Agency