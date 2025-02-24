Qatari Al Arabi Crowned Champions of Gulf Clubs Cup Handball Championship, Al Rayyan Win Bronze Medal

Muscat: Qatar's Al-Arabi clinched victory in the 41st Gulf Clubs Cup Handball Championship by narrowly defeating Kuwait SC 33/32 in an intense final match at the Sultan Qaboos Complex.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al-Rayyan secured third place and the bronze medal by defeating Saudi Arabia's Al-Noor with a decisive score of 39/21 in the match that determined the third and fourth positions.

This victory marks Al-Arabi's first championship title, adding to the list of previous winners from Qatar, including Al Ahli, Al-Sadd, Al-Rayyan, and Al-Gharafa. Al-Arabi's triumph was evident as they dominated most of the match, leading the first half with an 18/15 score and extending their lead to six goals before Kuwait SC closed the gap to one goal in the final minutes.

Al-Arabi's journey to the title was marked by an unbeaten record, as they topped Group Two in the group stage with victories over Kuwait SC (34-33), Oman SC (30-20), and Dibba Al-Hisn SC (41-32). In the semi-finals, they narrowly defeated Al Noor SC (28-27), and once again overcame Kuwait SC in the final match (33-32).

Notably, Qatari clubs have collectively won 9 titles in the Gulf Clubs Cup Handball Championship. Al Sadd claimed the title three times in 2004, 2014, and 2015, Al Rayyan also three times in 2012, 2016, and 2024, Al Ahli once in 2000, Al Gharafa once in 2017, and now Al Arabi in this year's championship.