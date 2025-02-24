Qatar Sports for All Federation Unveils Extensive Ramadan Activities and Tournaments

Doha: The Qatar Sports for All Federation has unveiled an ambitious calendar of tournaments and special events for the holy month of Ramadan, featuring 66 activities designed to engage all segments of society. This initiative aims to promote the value of community sports and underscore the necessity of maintaining sports activities.

According to Qatar News Agency, the announcement was made during a press conference held at Lusail Sports Hall. The calendar showcases a significant increase in activities, particularly targeting women's sports, alongside events for the entire community. The lineup includes the North Challenge Race at Heenat Salma Farm, Muay Thai training at Lusail Multipurpose Hall, and various sports such as cycling, fitness, table tennis, billiards, paddle ball, and badminton. Football, volleyball, basketball, and karate events, along with the Ayal AlFareej Championship and a championship for the elderly in cooperation with the Ehsan Center, are also scheduled.

Executive Director Abdullah Al Dosari of the Qatar Sports for All Federation confirmed the expansion of events, emphasizing the importance of making these activities accessible to all community members. Al Dosari highlighted the federation's commitment to enhancing women's sports, a top priority, with unique tournaments in football, volleyball, and badminton taking place every Tuesday evening at the Education City Stadium.

Additionally, the federation has organized four desert running races on the mountain bike trail in Education City, the Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship at Al Furjan Stadiums in Thumama, the Community Football Championship, and the Third Ekbes Beach Volleyball Championship at the Old Doha Port. Events aligning with global awareness days for disabilities, autism, obesity, and Down syndrome, as well as a walking program, are also planned.

Al Dosari noted that all tournaments are held in collaboration with the Table Tennis, Billiards and Volleyball Federations, Qatar Foundation, Aspire, Al Furjan fields, Old Doha Port, the Ministry of Labor, and Ehsan Center. These partnerships aim to enhance community sports development. Most tournaments will occur during the first half of Ramadan, while regular events like the 365 Days of Activity program will continue throughout the month.

Al Furjan fields are open to those interested in walking an hour before Iftar. Comprehensive fields in Al Khor and Al Wukair also offer opportunities for various sports such as basketball, handball, and walking.