Qatari Falconry Archive Seeks to Preserve Cultural Heritage

Doha: It is well known to all people that preserving the cultural and historic identity of nations requires accurate vision and benchmarks in documentation, as long as this identity is highly significant in safeguarding heritage, particularly the intangible cultural heritage, which comprises practices, mores, knowledge, and skills bequeathed by generations.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatari Society of Al Gannas (AGQS) is making unwavering efforts in advancing its falconry archive project, which was commenced many years ago. This initiative has enabled AGQS to collect several sources and references of falconry heritage, along with oral narratives and documentary videos that document hunting and falconry expeditions. Academic researcher and member of the Union of Arab Historians, Dr. Omar Al Ajli, emphasized the value of these efforts in maintaining the cultural legacy of mores, arts, and language, ensuring they remain ingrained in collective memory.

The archiving process is instrumental in protecting this legacy from manipulation and forgery through rigorous documentation. This serves the benefit of future generations by offering primary sources and documents that can be cited in academic research and historical studies, thereby nurturing humanitarian knowledge, highlighted Dr. Al Ajli. He further stated that archiving is a core pillar of civilizational progress and cultural development, fostering communication across generations and preserving intellectual property rights.

Dr. Al Ajli elaborated that Qatar, with its rich and diverse cultural legacy, focuses on falconry as a key element that combines practices, traditions, and knowledge, reflecting the community’s unique identity. Qatar’s dedication to intangible cultural legacy is supported by its constitution and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In line with its commitment to safeguard cultural heritage, AGQS supports falconry within its Arab and human scope by assisting hunters, organizing related activities, and representing them in regional and international contests. Launched in 2015, the archive marks a significant step in preserving this intangible heritage, ensuring falconry traditions remain integral to Qatari and Gulf heritage.

Ali bin Khatam Al Mahshadi, Chairman of AGQS’s Board of Directors, emphasized to QNA that the society has undertaken the mission of documenting falconry for future generations. The scope of their work extends beyond this legacy to include projects like returning falcons to their natural habitats and other critical endeavors.

Since the archive’s inception, AGQS has established a library as a professional reference for Qatari, Arab, and Gulf falconry, comprising a diverse collection of photographic, written, and audiovisual materials that document this rich heritage. This collection is an integral component of both Gulf and global cultural legacy, aiming to foster specialized research in falconry and traditional hunting practices.

AGQS has called on media institutions to contribute materials that document falconry’s ancient and modern history, enriching the Qatari archive for public access. The library includes approximately 300 books, with contributions in various languages, and an extensive archive of global journals specializing in falconry.

The library’s collection covers falconry training, hunting skills, tool craftsmanship, tracking techniques, and historical context. It also includes veterinary care resources, species information, migration patterns, and breeding seasons of birds of prey. Additionally, it houses literary and artistic works inspired by falconry.