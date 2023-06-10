Qatari Forum for Authors Urges Writers to Participate in Sultan Qaboos Award

Qatari Forum for Authors urged its members and all writers in the State of Qatar to participate in the 10th edition of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature in the field of (Film directing, novel and Media and communication studies)…

The participation mechanism in the contest will be through registration on the website of Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (www.sqa.gov.om), the forum outlined.

The forum's director Dr. Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari stressed the importance for the Qatari authors to participate in gulf, Arab and international contests to serve culture in general and nurture gulf and Arab libraries with serious and useful literary and scientific productions.

Such kind of contests is considered an opportunity to introduce outstanding authors beyond the borders of the State of Qatar and give them an opportunity to spread and market their works, Al Kuwari pointed out, calling on the members to notify the forum if they want to participate, hoping that the prize will go to one of the authors and academics who are Qatari or residing in the State of Qatar.

The deadline for registration is the end of next July.

Source: Qatar News Agency