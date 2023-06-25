Qatari Pilgrims Arrive in Makkah to Perform Hajj

All pilgrims from the State of Qatar arrived in Makkah on Saturday to perform the Hajj, as 17 approved campaigns work with all their administrative and technical staff in coordination with the Qatari Hajj Mission to serve the pilgrims of the State of …

The Qatari Hajj mission is making efforts through its specialized units in coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities at the airport to facilitate all procedures for the entry of pilgrims from the State of Qatar to quickly receive their bags and to follow up their travel through their campaigns to their residence in Makkah Al Mukarramah with ease and to overcome any obstacles they may face.

Through all its support units and specialized committees, the mission is keen to harness all capabilities and means of support that facilitate the performance of the hajj by the country's pilgrims in the best conditions.

Upon the arrival of the pilgrims from the State of Qatar at their places of residence, a number of them appreciated the efforts of the mission in guiding them and facilitating their procedures, including facilitating all their affairs in cooperation with Qatar Airways, receiving them in Jeddah upon their arrival in the Holy Land, facilitating exit procedures, receiving bags and boarding private buses, in coordination with the representatives of their campaigns, and following up with them until they reached their residence in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

Source: Qatar News Agency