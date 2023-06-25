Here is a summary of local news released Saturday: – On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Amiri Diwan announces that the Eid holiday will be as follows: First: for the ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on…

Here is a summary of local news released Saturday: - On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Amiri Diwan announces that the Eid holiday will be as follows: First: for the ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on Tuesday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1444, corresponding to June 27, 2023, and ends on Monday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 15, 1444, corresponding to July 3, 2023.

- HE Deputy Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Dr. Mohammad bin Saif Al Kuwari said that NHRC carried out its oversight role in all of the 7th Central Municipal Council's (CMC) elections' polling stations.

- The State of Qatar said it is following, with deep concern, the developments in the Russian Federation, which resulted from the mutiny against the army.

- As part of the State of Qatar's response to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) delivered the final batch of the mobile homes used to shelter the affected communities.

- Echoes of the success of the 7th Central Municipal Council (CMC) elections still capture the interests of the Qatari newspapers published on Saturday, which confirmed that the wide turnout embodies the state's approach to enhancing popular participation in decision-making, in order to achieve the development aspirations set by the Qatar National Vision 2030.

- All pilgrims from the State of Qatar arrived in Makkah on Saturday to perform the Hajj, as 17 approved campaigns work with all their administrative and technical staff in coordination with the Qatari Hajj Mission to serve the pilgrims of the State of Qatar in Makkah and the holy sites.

- Qatar National Bank (QNB) confirmed that the negative growth rates of three US production sectors, which are services, manufacturing, and construction, indicate an upcoming recession and a "soft decline".

- Qatar's beach volleyball team (Qatar 1) consisting of the duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan qualified for the quarter-finals of Asian Men's Handball Championship that kicked off in China Friday and will run through Jun. 26.

- The Marine Protection Department of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organized an awareness program on the importance of preserving the marine environment and highlighting the types of pollution it causes as well as the danger posed to wildlife in the State of Qatar.

- The General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security celebrated today the graduation of a number of training courses held by the Directorate's Maritime Training Center during the second quarter of this year as part of its annual plan.

- Qatari athletes raised on Saturday their tally to seven colored medals in the 23rd Arab Athletics Championship in Morocco, with the participation of more than 350 male and female athletes representing 16 countries.

- Qatari men's team won the title of the 4th round of FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League - Asia-West, being hosted by the Qatar Basketball Federation until June 26, with the participation of four teams.

- Qatar won two silver and one bronze medals in the 300-meter roller speed skating competition at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

- Al Arabi Sports Club extended Saturday the contract of the football team coach Younes Ali for two seasons, ending in the summer of 2025.

Source: Qatar News Agency