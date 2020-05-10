QIC Announces Launching System of Legal Assistance Free of Charge

In order to complete its efforts seeking to ensure achieving justice for everyone, the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has launched rules of legal assistance that is free of charge provided for people who cannot afford litigation expenses. This also includes benefiting from legal advice in which a lawyer provides his/her legal opinion on an issue before a lawyer.

Launching this system comes in the light of legal consequences of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), within the framework of QICDRC’s keenness to support people affected by these consequences and ensure that they will manage to have access to justice. This happens through providing necessary legal assistance to start or complete legal proceedings of those people in their lawsuits, something that ensures issuing and enforcing court sentences smoothly, fairly and effectively. This comes in line with innovated legal framework that the Court follows in resolving civil and commercial disputes.

Mr. Faisal Al Sahouti, CEO of QIC, has said that legal assistance reflects the Court’s keenness to ensure all members of community having access to justice through facilitating the availability of legal services via fair and effective channels, in which the Court follows the highest standards of international legal practices. Parties wishing to use legal assistance can visit the Court’s website, download a request form and view guidelines.

Source: Government of Qatar