QNL Celebrates Authors Based in Qatar at Annual “Books and Authors” Event

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted its annual "Books and Authors" event, a major cultural celebration honoring the accomplishments of authors based in Qatar and engaging with the community through literature. The event provided a platform for authors to showcase their talent, connect with readers and contribute to the nation's rich cultural heritage. A panel discussion explored the experiences of local authors and the crucial role of publishers in nurturing literary talent. Panelists, including both established and emerging writers, shared insights into their creative journeys, inspiring potential future authors in the audience. Moreover, the event also exhibited the most important books published by Qatar-based authors. Head of Humanities at QNL Laala Al Jaber said that the event falls within the framework of the Library's efforts to promote cultural exchange and dialogue. "Our commitment to our community extends beyond providing mere access to resources on the region's cultural and literary heri tage. Through events like today's, we breathe life into Qatar's cultural and literary scene. We hope that this event will bring forward a new generation of authors, taking budding and aspiring writers on a creative and fulfilling journey," Al Jaber added. The event, attended by distinguished writers, intellectuals and publishers underscores the Library's commitment to supporting the literary community and promoting reading and writing among all age groups in Qatar. Source: Qatar News Agency