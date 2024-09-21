Russia Won’t Participate in Ukraine Peace Summit

Russia has no intention of participating in "peace summits" on Ukraine, as they have nothing to do with actual conflict resolution, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. In a statement, Zakharova stated that such summits are not linked to the required settlement, adding that Russian representatives will not participate in any meetings within the "Burgenstock Process" in Switzerland. The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that this process has nothing to do with the settlement. "The so-called second summit has the same goal - to push through Zelensky's completely unviable 'peace formula' as the only basis for resolving the conflict, seeking support from the global majority and using it to present Russia with an ultimatum for capitulation. We will not participate in such 'summits'," she said. Source: Qatar News Agency