QPNC Clinches Gold Medal in URUGUAY 2025 World Stamp Exhibition

Doha: Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center (QPNC) of the Ministry of Culture clinched a gold medal during its participation in URUGUAY 2025 World Stamp Exhibition after showcasing the Postal Services in Qatar from 1930 to 1963 (5 Frames), along with a book on the history of Qatar stamps from the early period to the era of Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, alongside the postal history of Kuwait (8 Frames).

According to Qatar News Agency, the event is held under the umbrella of the International Philatelic Federation (FIP) and will continue until February 22 with the participation of members from 65 countries worldwide.

As a member of FIP and the executive committee of the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP), QPNC is committed to participating in international exhibitions organized by FIP and FIAP. The center aims to promote the hobby of stamp and coin collection and its stature while providing the necessary conditions for its advancement, enabling members to engage in this pursuit.