Al Wakrah Defeats Qatar 28-27 in Handball League

Al Wakrah: Al Wakrah defeated Qatar with a score of 28-27 in their match today, part of the ninth round of the Qatar Men's Handball League for the 2024-2025 season.

According to Qatar News Agency, in other matches, Al Ahli triumphed over Al Khor with a score of 23-17, and Al Duhail defeated Al Shamal 28-17. The matches between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd, and Al Arabi and Al Gharafa were postponed due to Al Rayyan and Al Arabi's participation in the 41st Gulf Club Handball Championship, currently taking place in Muscat, Oman.

As a result of these outcomes, Al Rayyan maintains the lead in the standings with 21 points, followed by Al Duhail in second place with 20 points. Al Arabi and Al Ahli share the third position with 18 points each, Al Gharafa is fifth with 16 points, Al Sadd is sixth with 14 points, Al Shamal is seventh with 14 points, Al Khor is eighth with 13 points, Al Wakrah is ninth with 12 points, and Qatar is tenth with 10 points.

Al Rayyan won the Qatar Men's Handball League title last season (2023/2024), with Al Arabi finishing second and Al Duhail taking third place.