QU Claims 2 Gold Medals, 1 Bronze in World InterUniversities Championships in Italy.

Rome: Qatar University (QU) sports teams won 4 medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze, during their participation in the World InterUniversities Championships held in Rome, Italy. By winning these medals, QU teams contribute to enhancing the university's tally of sports medals, which reflects the university's position on the global sports scene. According to Qatar News Agency, student Mohammed Aziz Barakat from the College of Business and Economics made a brilliant performance in the swimming competitions, winning first place and claiming the gold medal in the 50-meter breaststroke race, confirming his superiority in this category. The swimming team also won two medals, a silver, and a bronze, after a strong competition with university teams from all over the world. Student Mohammed Khalil bin Shaaban from the College of Education achieved second place in the 200-meter freestyle swimming race, winning the silver medal. He also won third place in the 200-meter individual medley race, adding a bronze medal to his tally. In the padel competition, students Ryan Al Jafari from the College of Engineering and Ali Al Saadi Al Yafei from the College of Law won first place and the gold medal, crowning their achievements as a team and confirming the team's competence in this growing sport. The QU basketball team managed to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, while the volleyball team achieved a similar feat by reaching the same round, while the table tennis team managed to reach the round of sixteen. In a statement, Director of Sports Affairs at QU Dr. Senaid Al Marri said that winning two gold, silver, and bronze medals at the world level is not an easy matter, but rather the result of great effort and distinguished preparation. He noted that QU is keen to qualify and prepare student-athletes well to achieve championships.