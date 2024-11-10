Aspire Academy Launches “Spread Your Wings” Football Cup.

Aspire: Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence has launched the "Spread Your Wings" Football Cup as part of celebrations marking its 20th anniversary, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. According to Qatar News Agency, the academy stated that the tournament kicked off on Sunday on Aspire Academy's indoor football pitch and will continue from November 12 to 20, with the finals set for next April. The tournament is designed for 7-8-year-olds, with Sunday's event featuring more than 100 boys from five local public schools and five private ones. For the competitions scheduled on Tuesday and November 20, 260 boys from 10 public schools and 16 private ones have been invited to participate in each event. The academy is organizing a series of community events to underline its role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging youngsters to get involved in sports. Future events will include student-led sports activities, seminars, dialogues with alumni, and gatherings aimed at fost ering connections within Qatar's sports community. Saeed Ali Al Marri, Football Administration Director at Aspire Academy, explained that the tournament consists of three stages. The first stage involves qualifiers, with a total of four schools advancing from each competition day in November. The finals in April will feature six public and six private schools competing for the championship. He emphasized that the event also offers an opportunity for Aspire Academy to identify young talent who could eventually be invited to join the Academy's programs to nurture their potential.